Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $206.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

