Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.12.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.