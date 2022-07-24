Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.0% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

