Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.77 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Venator Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 9.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading

