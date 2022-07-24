Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ventas were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

