Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

