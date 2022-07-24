Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Deluxe Price Performance

DLX stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $988.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.