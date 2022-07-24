Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after buying an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 399.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,811,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of HDB opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.5805 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

