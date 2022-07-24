Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $7.39 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.