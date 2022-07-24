Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 39 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $278.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

