Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 489 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

