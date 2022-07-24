Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 571 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,139,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 913,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $39.17 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.23.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. PRA Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

