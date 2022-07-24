Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

