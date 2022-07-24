Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

