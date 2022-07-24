Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

