Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

