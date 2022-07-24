Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

IP opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.