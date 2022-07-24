Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 27.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

