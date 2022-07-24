Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 509.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,343 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,649 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

