Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after acquiring an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after purchasing an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

