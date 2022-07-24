Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.10 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.