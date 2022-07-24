Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,439 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

