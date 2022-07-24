Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,221,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

