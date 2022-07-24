Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 710.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $58.88 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About Winnebago Industries



Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

