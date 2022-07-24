Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $27,585,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

