Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 109,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,716,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

