Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7,688.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 974,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 449,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

