Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invesco Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

