Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,744.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,707. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $54.36 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.