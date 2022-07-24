Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,183 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.3 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Get Rating

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

