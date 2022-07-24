Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Lowered to $33.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

VCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

VCEL opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Vericel has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vericel by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

