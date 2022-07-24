Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 123,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

