Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

