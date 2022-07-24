Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

