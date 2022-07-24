Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -482.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,926,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 18.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

