Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.82, but opened at $59.13. Vicor shares last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 1,956 shares traded.

The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicor Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,596,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vicor by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

