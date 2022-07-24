Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Village Farms International worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 687.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137,550 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,088,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Village Farms International Stock Down 7.6 %

Village Farms International stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $256.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 2.96. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

