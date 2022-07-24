Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

