Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

