Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.58) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Volution Group Stock Performance

FAN opened at GBX 387 ($4.63) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.22. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 326 ($3.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($6.75). The company has a market cap of £765.52 million and a PE ratio of 2,976.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Stories

