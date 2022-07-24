W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.