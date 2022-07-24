W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

WRB opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

