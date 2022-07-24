Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.