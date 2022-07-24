Watsco (WSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WSO opened at $254.25 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average of $270.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.25.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 17.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

