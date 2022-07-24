WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Chevron by 9.2% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 29,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

