Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.51. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBNY. Stephens cut their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.1 %

SBNY opened at $175.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

