Wedbush Increases UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $108.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wedbush to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

UFPI opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 6.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

