Wedbush Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $75.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $76.83 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 331.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

