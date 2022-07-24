Wells Fargo & Company Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $110.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,708,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

