Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,712.50.
WTBDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($47.82) to GBX 4,150 ($49.61) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.28) to GBX 2,790 ($33.35) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.07) to GBX 3,910 ($46.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
Whitbread Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.
Whitbread Announces Dividend
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
