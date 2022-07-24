Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,712.50.

WTBDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($47.82) to GBX 4,150 ($49.61) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.28) to GBX 2,790 ($33.35) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.07) to GBX 3,910 ($46.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

