Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 412.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Insider Activity

Okta Price Performance

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.